- As noted, it was believed that the women's Team WWE NXT at Survivor Series would feature Team Captain Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim and Toni Storm after these 5 Superstars confronted the Team RAW and Team SmackDown members on the go-home SmackDown.

Above is video of Storm talking to Cathy Kelley after the show. After laughing about how she was trending on Twitter during SmackDown, Storm revealed that she hasn't formally been asked to be on the women's Team NXT at Survivor Series.

"I mean, I haven't been formally asked," Storm revealed. "But I can't really jut sit in the UK and let everyone have the fun. Maybe I'll be there or maybe I won't be. Maybe I will, I guess we'll see."

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown episode at the Allstate Arena near Chicago saw Cesaro defeat Apollo Crews with the Neutralizer. The man ran for almost 8 minutes.

- As noted, Sami Zayn revealed the new WWE Intercontinental Title belt on this week's SmackDown, handing it over to champion Shinsuke Nakamura and taking the old look from him. Below are a few up-close shots of thew title, which features custom side-plates, plus backstage footage of Nakamura's title shoot:

Just look at it. The best belt WWE has made outside of NXT UK I've seen in YEARS. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Hh1b2x4ymM — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 23, 2019

100% the best belt WWE have come out with, outside of NXT, for years. Gonna miss that white strap and blue detailing on the belt for sure though #wwe #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hfih3llkxE — Paul (@paulthomp94) November 23, 2019