At the end of tonight's WWE Backstage, CM Punk showed up and will be on next week.

"It's as simple as this, just when they think they've got the answers, I change the culture," Punk said to the camera. "I'll see you here next week."

FOX's Twitter announced Punk will be "appearing periodically" on the show. Punk originally left WWE in 2014.

At the end of last month, Punk had commented in an interview that he hadn't heard back since his tryout, however FOX was obviously happy with how it went.

"I did the FOX thing," Punk said last month. "They asked me to come out and I was already in LA, so I went into the FOX studios. I guess you could call it an audition? I haven't heard a thing.

"Renee Young and Booker T, I haven't seen either of them in five+ years. I think Renee is great, that's the kind of thing she is built for. Booker, to me, he's Booker; he's always laughing and he's good for that kind of role."

Punk has also noted that a deal for the show would be with FOX Sports and not WWE.

You can check out Punk's appearance in the video below.