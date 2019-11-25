As noted, the WWE on FOX Twitter account announced this evening that Triple H will be appearing on Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1, calling in live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

There was obvious excitement over a potential Triple H - CM Punk conversation, but Punk will not be appearing this week in his role as analyst.

After the announcement was made, one fan asked if Punk will be on this week's show.

The WWE on FOX Twitter account responded, "He will not be."

Punk debuted at the end of the show two weeks ago and appeared throughout last week's episode to discuss the various topics. There's no word yet on why he won't be appearing this week.

You can see the Twitter exchange below:

Is @CMPunk on this episode? Please say yes ?? — Chris Morse Jr (@ChrisMorseJr) November 26, 2019