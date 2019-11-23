On last night's SmackDown, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura showed off the new IC title belt, moving away from the white belt that had been used since 2011. Cody Rhodes was the one to bring the white title back at a Hell in a Cell PPV.

With him now in AEW, Rhodes addressed the idea that he was the reason for WWE changing up the look of the title.

"Unlikely. Probably just time for a change," Rhodes replied. "All good things and such...I'm sure this one will have great moments/wrestlers attached to it just like the older one."

In a 2013 interview, Rhodes noted that he initially paid to have the white title made, showed it to Vince McMahon, and was later refunded for the initial investment.

"You have no idea how difficult that was to get the IC Title, the white IC Title," Rhodes said. "Not many people know this—I paid for the title to be recreated. I was refunded, heavily refunded, but I paid to show it to the man and said, 'Listen, this will get a reaction, that you might not think it will and here's why,' you know? And I'm very happy to see it still in existence."