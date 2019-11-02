On this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Portuguese wrestler Shanna made her debut for the company in a loss against Hikaru Shida. The All Elite Wrestling Twitter noted she created a lot of buzz, and in response, Cody Rhodes confirmed she had signed with AEW.

"She was excellent. And she's full-time!" Rhodes wrote.

Shanna had done some rounds with the Portuguese media and it was reported she has signed with AEW for three years. Shanna first began wrestling back in 2006 and has worked for TNA, Stardom, Pro-Wrestling: EVE, and other promotions.

She was excellent. And she's full-time! https://t.co/QLk8DJDZRc — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 1, 2019

.@Shannanjii made a strong AEW debut this past Wednesday in Charleston. Who should she compete against next? pic.twitter.com/rwIGRBPWuv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 2, 2019