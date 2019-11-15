AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Instagram today with a statement on Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view and Wednesday's Dynamite episode.

As noted, Cody lost the Full Gear main event to AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and per the stipulation, will no longer be able to challenge for that title again. Dynamite saw MJF turn on Cody. Rhodes came to the ring to fight Jericho and MJF, but the debuting Wardlow destroyed Cody and aligned himself with MJF.

In the statement on Instagram, Cody called the Full Gear loss the biggest of his professional wrestling career. He went on to thank everyone involved with both shows, including AEW President & CEO Tony Khan, and "some of the loudest and loveliest fans ever." Cody said the end result is something he can accept, and he can't change it, but he can move forward and hopefully find some vindication.

"Lovely snap my Wife got of Pharaoh and I days removed from the biggest loss of my professional career," Cody wrote in the caption of the photo. "Nothing positive will come from whining/pointing fingers. I'd like to thank everybody who attended Full Gear & Dynamite this last week, from Baltimore to Nashville...some of the loudest and loveliest fans ever. Both cities did it 'AEW style' by not just making it about a single event, but instead turning multiple days into a party and destination.

"I'd like to thank Tony Khan and my fellow EVPs. As well as Keith Mitchell, Tim Walbert, Rafael, Sandra, Janet, Stella, Chris H, Jeff J, QT Marshall, Jim Ross/Excalibur, Steve Yu & Dylan at Comeback Studios, and the long list of invaluable soldiers who were able to bring together such a first-rate production. I'd also like to extend my gratitude to the Baltimore Commission and Dr Michael Sampson for treating my cut and allowing the World Title match to proceed for the fans in attendance. The end result is not something I can accept, it was my call/choice to make and nobody else's. I can't change it, but I can move forward and hopefully find some vindication. Need to heal, train, and most importantly DO THE WORK. Lesson here: always trust your dog. @allelitewrestling @aewontnt"

You can see the full IG post below: