Cody Rhodes announced tonight on Twitter that he's going to be making a career announcement on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Rhodes tweeted, "This week's @AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite I will be uninterrupted and have the chance to make my career announcement. I hope it resonates with the fans, because it matters a great deal to me. Wednesday - 8/7c on @tntdrama."

As noted before at AEW Full Gear, Cody Rhodes will be going against AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

Below is Cody's announcement: