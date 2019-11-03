Cody Rhodes announced tonight on Twitter that he's going to be making a career announcement on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Rhodes tweeted, "This week's @AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite I will be uninterrupted and have the chance to make my career announcement. I hope it resonates with the fans, because it matters a great deal to me. Wednesday - 8/7c on @tntdrama."
As noted before at AEW Full Gear, Cody Rhodes will be going against AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.
Below is Cody's announcement:
