Stand-up comedian and actor, Chris D'Elia, came across a video of Orange Cassidy and now looks to be a big fan of the AEW star.

D'Elia tweeted out Cassidy's appearance at August's AEW All Out during Best Friends vs. The Dark Order.

"I...how have I not known about this guy until now," D'Elia wrote on Twitter. "This is legitimately the illest s--- I...have ever seen. I will now follow this man to the ends of the earth. Wow. There is nothing in this world Chris D'Elia likes more than this clip. I need you all to understand this."

Outside of his stand-up comedy work, D'Elia is know for his roles on the NBC sitcoms Whitney and Undateable, along with reprising his role as Henderson on the Netflix thriller series, You.