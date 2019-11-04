Stand-up comedian and actor, Chris D'Elia, came across a video of Orange Cassidy and now looks to be a big fan of the AEW star.

D'Elia tweeted out Cassidy's appearance at August's AEW All Out during Best Friends vs. The Dark Order.

"I...how have I not known about this guy until now," D'Elia wrote on Twitter. "This is legitimately the illest s--- I...have ever seen. I will now follow this man to the ends of the earth. Wow. There is nothing in this world Chris D'Elia likes more than this clip. I need you all to understand this."

Outside of his stand-up comedy work, D'Elia is know for his roles on the NBC sitcoms Whitney and Undateable, along with reprising his role as Henderson on the Netflix thriller series, You.

I... how have I not known about this guy until now. This is legitimately the illest s--t I... have ever seen. I will now follow this man to the ends of the earth. Wow. https://t.co/QoIqwH1Izj @orangecassidy — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) November 4, 2019