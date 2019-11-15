Owen Roddy, the striking coach for former UFC champion Conor McGregor, confirmed that "Notorious" is training and targeting his January return to the Octagon. McGregor is rumored to be set to face Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, but that has yet to be confirmed.

"I know he's working very hard," Roddy told MMAjunkie. "There's no official date set yet, but Conor's been training very hard, as you can see. He's in good nick. If you're looking at any of the pictures, he's in phenomenal shape, he's ready to go. I'm sure everybody's excited to see him back."

McGregor returned to action after an extended layoff late last year, falling to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title. Prior to that, he defeated the likes of Nate Diaz, Eddie Alvarez and Jose Aldo as well as taking a boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather.

"I just want to see Conor back in," Roddy said. "I think everybody just wants to see Conor back in the UFC, bring back that spectacle that is his fights. Nobody does it like Conor."