Outspoken WWE on-air personality, Corey Graves, took to latest episode of the new WWE After The Bell podcast this week to discuss the current WWE product. Amidst some compliments directed toward "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Graves explained that the red light that floods the arena during his matches are something he dislikes.

"Everything that Bray Wyatt has been doing is awesome, it's definitely a bright spot in WWE whether it be on RAW or SmackDown," Corey said. "But I can say that I am not looking forward to any more of that damn red light during The Fiend matches. I'm not going to get on another rant because I already wasted enough breath on the top of the show, but let's hope Bray Wyatt defends the title. I could totally use some Firefly Funhouse music, and some puppets, and lights during a WWE main event."

Graves is negative towards the dramatic love triangle storyline that has formed between Lana, Rusev, and Bobby Lashley. He's adamant that they move along so fans can get to a point where we finally see Lashley and Rusev compete in a match.

"My God, let it end! Let the suffering stop! I don't feel bad for Rusev, I think Rusev looks ridiculous. He's got a smokeshow for a wife but she bailed on him for reasons that were brought up but never really covered. Good on my man Bobby Lashley, though, putting in that work to the point where he injured himself, which is an accomplishment in itself," Corey joked. "I'm curious to know exactly what was being performed to suffer a supposed groin tear which we learned was not actually a torn groin. What a ruse though!

"I don't understand where Randy Orton fits into all of this aside from the fact that he just loves to RKO people. It makes the crowd happy, which let's be honest, the Long Island crowd (last week) was on mute for the good majority of the evening," Corey continued. "We should look into that - just going to leave it at that. But yeah, let Rusev and Lashley do what they do. Two very capable, talented sports entertainers, wrestlers, whatever you want to call them. They're super talented - let them have an awesome match because I believe they are capable of it, I believe we are getting there but less of this outrageous story. It's like somebody who's never been in a relationship writing their idea of what some sort of romance scandal would be. It's very strange."

