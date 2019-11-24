Corey Graves, the popular on-air personality for WWE, took to his weekly After The Bell podcast to discuss the match between Daniel Bryan and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WWE Survivor Series tonight. Graves is definitely looking forward to the bout, and he looks at it as a continuation of Daniel and Bray's rivalry that started back in late 2013.

"What I'm looking at is the long-term story here, which I think may have already been forgotten or not realized by a lot of fans. It took me a minute to really look back and think," Graves explained. "Bray Wyatt, anytime we see The Fiend, talks about The Fiend as never forgetting - 'The Fiend hasn't forgotten. He hasn't forgotten." Now we have seen this new variation of Bray with the Firefly Funhouse and The Fiend, the current Universal Champion. But if you look back and think back to a few years, Daniel Bryan actually infiltrated The Wyatt Family at the time to get his hands on Bray Wyatt.

"Now, I don't know if this was intentional or this was just a really happy accident because the stories and the programming here in WWE during this day and age move so lightning fast," Corey continued. "Sometimes I don't remember what happened three segments ago, so, it's understandable if a lot of people don't take this into consideration. But if this really is the case - that The Fiend is here to collect on all of the sins committed by others in past lives or in the past within WWE, this is really cool to me. This is a very long-term, deep wrinkle in this rivalry between Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt that may have been overlooked, may have been forgotten. Maybe that was the intention all along and I'm not as clever as I thought I was."

Graves took some time to give high praise to Bryan for his work inside the squared circle, even calling him "the best" to lace up their boots in probably the past fifteen years.

"I am excited for this matchup. I cannot wait for Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt; it's going to be awesome," Graves said. "Daniel Bryan, I think, is probably the best professional wrestler in the last fifteen years. And everything Daniel has done from his promos recently to conveying the emotions has been off the charts awesome and one of my personal highlights. Even the interactions with Sami Zayn and Nakamura! But this is a whole bunch of good that I think we can be excited about as fans. The match is going to be awesome, but yeah, kudos to this whole story intentional or otherwise. It's going to be cool, so, more of this, more long-term stories."

Wyatt defends the WWE Universal Championship against Bryan at the WWE Survivor Series tonight. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE Survivor Series.

