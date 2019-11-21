WWE's outspoken TV personality, Corey Graves, took to his weekly After The Bell Podcast to discuss all the current happenings taking place in the world of WWE. He couldn't help but to talk about one of the hottest topics happening in today's world of pro wrestling - the return of CM Punk on a WWE-themed TV show. Although it's not in-ring competition, Graves thinks we should keep our hopes up.

"I know I was shocked, everybody was shocked, and everybody has an opinion, everybody has a thought. My thought is this - it is a great move by FOX. FOX wants to get viewers and wants to get eyes on FS1?" Graves asked. "What better way than to get the man who's name is still chanted in arenas worldwide. One of the most controversial superstars ever in our business, CM Punk, back on WWE's backstage as a periodic reporter? I'm not entirely sure what the role is. I'm sure by the time this airs, he will have been on and the world will know significantly more than I do at this point.

"This, of course, has fueled rumors and speculation plenty - is Punk coming back to the WWE fold? Is he going to compete again? Punk himself has said that he's not interested in wrestling anymore," Graves continued. "But as his appearance alone proved, you can never say never in the WWE."

Graves has had his issues in the past with Punk. The two were close friends, however had a falling out. Graves suggested that it was Punk who shut him out, and he took shots at Punk following his loss to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 last year. Despite their history, Graves was diplomatic in providing his personal thoughts on Punk joining the show.

"I've been getting a litany of tweets and Instagram messages asking my personal opinion on the matter," Graves noted. "My personal opinion on the matter is that it is a great move by FOX."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit After The Bell with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.