- This week's WWE NXT TV episode featured a new vignette for "The Technical Savage" Cameron Grimes. You can see the promo above. Grimes touts his recent happenings in NXT and how he picked up the quick win over Sean Maluta several weeks back. Grimes, formerly known as Trevor Lee in Impact Wrestling and the indies, lost to Jordan Myles in the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament earlier this year. He officially signed with WWE in January.

- There were two dark matches held before tonight's NXT TV tapings at the NXT Arena in Winter Park, FL. The first match saw Raul Mendoza defeat Arturo Ruas, and the second match saw Santana Garrett defeat Deonna Purrazzo.

- Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network.

It was noted this week that Priest suffered a few cracked ribs during the Triple Threat at "Takeover: WarGames 2019" on Saturday night, which means he worked the 15-man Elimination Match on Sunday at Survivor Series while injured. The Takeover match saw Pete Dunne defeat Priest and Dain.

WWE tweeted the following for next week: