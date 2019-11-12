Dania Beach, FL awarded former WWE star Gangrel the key to the city.

Gangrel posted the news about receiving the key on his official Instagram.

He wrote, "Thank you very much city of Dania Beach for the key to the city! I'm honored, blessed and humbled by this prestigious honor! Thank you from myself and all of @gwaflorida for your continued support and guidance on this incredible journey!"

Dania Beach is also the location of Gangrel's pro wrestling training facility, Gangrel's Wrestling Asylum.

You can see his Instagram post below: