The OC vs. The Undisputed Era is likely happening on WWE TV soon, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Earlier this week while backstage, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles pitched the idea of doing The OC (Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) against some three-man version of The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) at the November 24 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. That match likely won't happen at the pay-per-view, but it looks like it will take place on an upcoming episode of NXT TV, or possibly RAW.

The big OC vs. UE match could be moved to Survivor Series, but Styles is currently penciled-in for the non-title Triple Threat for secondary champions at the pay-per-view. The plan for that match was Styles vs. Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, but word going around is that the final match would not be that exact match, indicating that either Styles or Nakamura would be dropping their title before the pay-per-view.

Survivor Series also has Fish and O'Reilly booked in a non-title Triple Threat with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders. There's no word yet on what NXT Champion Adam Cole will do at Survivor Series, or who the third person would be if Cole and Strong were to face all three members of The OC

It was also noted that Styles' main roster plans have all been changed due to the current NXT storyline he's in. However, before the Styles - NXT program was booked, AJ was earmarked to still be the United States Champion on the day of Survivor Series.

There is a chance that the Triple Threat at Survivor Series ends up being Daniel Bryan vs. Styles vs. Strong as Bryan is working a program with Nakamura and his mouthpiece Sami Zayn.

On a related note, the original plan for this week's RAW had The Street Profits and Humberto Carrillo defeating The OC in the six-man match with Carrillo getting a "shock pin" on Styles to add heat to a longer feud between the two for the title. The decision was then made, based on the idea that if The OC was going into a NXT feud, then they couldn't lose this week on RAW. The Profits are also being protected as they are believed to be projects of RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman, so that means Carrillo had to take the loss again, to AJ.

There had been speculation on big things coming for Carrillo on the RAW brand, and that may still happen before too long, but he has suffered four straight losses since officially coming to RAW - the October 21 RAW loss to Seth Rollins, the October 28 RAW loss to Styles, and Crown Jewel loss to Styles, and the loss in the six-man match this week. Carrillo did win the Battle Royal on the Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show, which earned him the spot in the title match with AJ later in the show. Besides that, Carrillo's last win came on the September 24 edition of WWE 205 Live, when he defeated Angel Garza.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned next for The OC on NXT. This week's NXT episode saw The OC fight Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Matt Riddle in the main event, until Cole and Finn Balor interfered. The match ended after Balor and AJ showed solidarity, and then Cole took out AJ and Ciampa. The show went off the air with Cole and Balor staring each other down.

Stay tuned for updates on the WarGames and NXT vs. RAW vs. SmackDown Survivor Series build.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.