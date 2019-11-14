WWE has announced that Daniel Bryan will join The Miz for another must-see edition of MizTV on Friday's SmackDown.

Bryan will be appearing to discuss last week's attack from WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and the recent offers to join Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

As noted, Friday's episode from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia will also feature an appearance by Wyatt, plus new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day defending their titles against The Revival.

Below is WWE's announcement on MizTV: