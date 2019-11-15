Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is now official for WWE Survivor Series.

The match was made during tonight's SmackDown after Wyatt appeared on the big screen at the Firefly Fun House to taunt Bryan over last week's attack. Bryan ended up issuing the challenge for the title match, and Wyatt accepted.

The 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view takes place from the Allstate Arena near Chicago. The current Survivor Series card looks like this:

WWE Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day

Non-Title Triple Threat

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Men's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre vs. Captain NXT Champion Adam Cole (not confirmed) and 4 NXT Superstars TBA vs. Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman

Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, TBA vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. 5 RAW Superstars TBA