Diamond Dallas Page posted an emotional message, which you can watch above, asking for fans to help donate to the GoFundMe of Ceilie Reynolds.

Reynolds, who Page noted is like family to him, suffered a horrific car accident this past September, which left her with several cranial injuries, as well as a collapsed lung, broken limbs, jaw and nose.

Reynolds has already underwent brain surgery, however she still has several surgeries to go to rebuild her sinus cavity, her jaw, broken nose, as well as to fix her left arm and right ankle and a collapsed lung. You can donate to the GoFundMe by clicking here.

You can read the full description of the GoFundMe below:

