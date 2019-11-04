Nate Diaz did not get his hand raised this past weekend at UFC 244, but he still believes he was the real winner from the event. Diaz lost via doctor's stoppage after the third round to Jorge Masvidal from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Diaz, who ended a three-year layoff from fighting earlier this year when he defeated Anthony Pettis, talked about why he believes his status was the reason for the success of the event. And the decision by President Donald Trump to attend the 500th UFC card.

"I give all the rematches and make a name for these people," Diaz said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "I believe I was responsible for this whole (expletive). I brought the president, straight up. I didn't see no president going to no title fight. I believe it's fair."

As for the actual bout with Masvidal, which was for the "BMF" title," Diaz also says he knew there was something wrong going on during the actual fight. The doctor stopped it due to a cut over the eye of Diaz.

"The doctor played me," he said. "He was like, 'Ah, man, I don't know.' I was like, 'Nah, I'm good.' He goes, 'Are you good? Can you see out of that eye?' (I said) 'Yeah, I'm good.'

"Then he goes back to the other guy and says fight's off."