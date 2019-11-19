As noted earlier, Triple H revealed on Twitter that an office employee had won the WWE 24/7 Title for the first time. He tweeted a photo with a man named Mike, and indicated that Mike won the title at a WWE Town Hall event earlier today.

We now know that the new WWE 24/7 Champion is WWE's Senior Account Manager of Global Sales & Partnerships, Michael Giaccio. His LinkedIn account notes that he has been with WWE for almost 7 years, since January 2013. He has worked his current role since October 2018, but started with the company as a Digital Project Executive/Content Manager, and has also worked as the Senior Account Coordinator of Partnership Marketing.

WWE posted the video seen above, which shows how Giaccio won the title from Truth at the WWE Employee Town Hall Event from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT, while Truth was on stage with Charly Caruso. As noted, Truth had just won the title back from Samir Singh after last night's RAW to begin his 22nd reign.

Stay tuned for updates on the WWE 24/7 Title and today's Town Hall event. For those who missed it, below is the original tweet from Triple H: