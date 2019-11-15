Dolph Ziggler recently spoke with talkSPORT and was asked about John Morrison (Johnny Impact, Johnny Mundo, John Hennigan) returning to WWE. Multiple sources reported back in late September that Morrison had signed for a WWE return, but there's been no word yet on when that return will happen.

Ziggler, who is good friends with Morrison, said he's been talking about a WWE return for three years now.

"I keep hearing that too! What the hell? He's a friend of mine," Ziggler said. "We hang out and do things together. I just did a little cameo in a short movie he did a couple of weeks ago and then he posted these pictures of the two of us, and then I posted them like 'this is cool'. Then everyone is like 'Confirmed! These guys are a tag team, they're dressing like double dragon, they're back!' And I'm like 'guys' [laughs].

"He's a friend of mine and I was doing him a favour. He keeps it under his coat about what he's doing but for three years he's been telling me he's coming back! So, I don't know if he's messing with me or what so I stopped asking him. I hope he comes back. It's been a really longtime, it'll be so refreshing to see him. He and I 10 years ago on these overseas tours, we'd either start the show or wrestle before the intermission, first-half main event, where we were given free reign to tear it down and have a blast. Hopefully he's back soon, I don't know."

Ziggler also responded to a comment on how Morrison keeps himself busy, like Ziggler does. Ziggler sad he also stays jacked, and his work ethic is one of the reasons Ziggler is drawn to him as a friend.

"He stays busy and he stays jacked, too," Ziggler said. "He's another guy I gravitate to because he does outside projects to make himself better. Always looking to make a movie, always looking to do something bigger and better, goes to acting classes – how do you not gravitate towards people who want to be that extra piece of successful other than being good at your job?"

Ziggler was asked about the worst thing Vince McMahon has ever said to him. Ziggler commented on being yelled at backstage in the Gorilla Position, and a back & forth he had with Vince on going long.

"Oh, boy. I can't say those things! It's very passionate in the backstage Gorilla Position where something either really special happens or it doesn't," Ziggler said. "And, of course, as much as I brag about being great, I've been yelled at a million times because you either went the wrong direction or did something or went heavy [on time]. Something along the lines of 'This isn't the Attitude Era, you can't just go as long as you want out there', with some yelling back and forth between us."