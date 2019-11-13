Dominik Dijakovic has been confirmed as the final member of Team Ciampa at the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event.

Dijakovic will join Captain Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Matt Riddle in an eight-man WarGames match against The Undisputed Era.

NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" takes place on Saturday, November 23 from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, during WWE Survivor Series weekend. Below is the updated card:

WarGames

The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole (Captain), NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Captain), Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, Dominik Dijakovic

WarGames

Rhea Ripley (Captain), Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler (Captain), Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, TBA