Former UFC champion Conor McGregor and top contender Donald Cerrone will finally square off this coming January. The two will meet in the main event of UFC 246 from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena on January 18.

The bout was first reported by ESPN.

McGregor (21-4), a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, returned to action in late 2018 and was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. That was his first bout since meeting Floyd Mayweather in 2017 in a boxing contest.

Along with being fined and suspended for his role in a post-fight melee with Nurmagomedov and his team, McGregor has also battled legal issues outside the Octagon. He broke a phone of a fan in Miami and also punched an elderly man in a pub in Ireland.

Cerrone (36-13) has been pushing for a matchup with "Notorious" for several years. "Cowboy," a former title contender himself, has dropped back-to-back fights to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.