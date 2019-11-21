- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will premiere his new "Broken Skull Sessions" interview series on the WWE Network after Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view goes off the air. Austin will be joined by The Undertaker for the two-hour premiere. Above is a new promo for the show.

- WWE stock was down 1.94% today, closing at $59.09 per share. Today's high was $60.85 and the low was $58.99.

- As noted, Drew McIntyre was among the RAW Superstars who invaded last night's WWE NXT episode with several SmackDown Superstars to promote Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. McIntyre took out Dominik Dijakovic with a Claymore Kick but was then taken out by Keith Lee. McIntyre took to Twitter earlier and thanked thanked Triple H for the "open doors" invite made during Monday's RAW, and issued a warning to Lee.

Drew wrote, "Appreciate the invite @TripleH. You brought me back to @WWE but this Sunday I gotta put your boys down #SurvivorSeries P.S @RealKeithLee First @WWNEVOLVE now @WWENXT I got a bag of receipts to collect on you"

It looks like Drew is referring to how Lee attacked him to start the WWN Live "Mercury Rising: EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS" event on April 1, 2017, which actually put McIntyre off the card that night and allowed him run across town to appear in the front row of the NXT "Takeover: Orlando" event during WrestleMania 33 weekend, which was actually Drew's return to the company.

