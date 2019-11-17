- As seen in the video above, Wardlow made his debut on last Wednesday's Dynamite, aligning himself with MJF, and taking out Cody. AEW is hyping the new duo on social media, "Wardlow and MJF are ready to make an example out of everyone, and it started with Cody...will it continue in Indianapolis this Wednesday?"

.@RealWardlow & @The_MJF are ready to make an example out of everyone, and it started with Cody.....will it continue in Indianapolis this Wednesday?

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/qWo8ZkZ0nc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 16, 2019

- Dustin Rhodes is the guest commentator on this Tuesday's AEW Dark and gave props to one of the wrestlers who will be on this week's show: Kris Statlander. Statlander teamed up with Big Swole against AEW Women's World Champion Riho and Britt Baker.

"Tuesday night catch me on AEW Dark as I am guest commentator," Rhodes wrote. "Y'all let me know how I did. Great exciting show. My personal pick as someone who has sparked my interest is Kris Statlander."

Tuesday night catch me on #AEWDark as I am guest commentator. Y'all let me know how I did. Great exciting show. My personal pick as someone who has sparked my interest is #KrisStatlander ! @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/gjDAnx4p7T — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) November 16, 2019

- At last Saturday's Full Gear PPV, Shawn Spears defeated Joey Janela, but the two continued their feud as Janela brawled with Spears during his triple threat match on this past Wednesday's Dynamite. After the brawl, Spears' advisor, Tully Blanchard, had some words for Janela.

"You take a guy out at Full Gear, and it's over with, it's done!" Blanchard said. "Move on to the next chapter of your life, or your career. Shawn is moving up the ladder, and that's where it's at. You keep sticking your nose in—and there's a lot of people trying to stick their nose in over my lifetime, but it never paid off! And Shawn, you will take them down, like everyone before!"