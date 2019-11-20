- A couple weeks back, Dustin Rhodes was attacked by Jake Hager and ended up sustaining a radial fracture after Hager slammed a limo door on his arm (you can see it in the video above). Along with Nick Jackson, Rhodes helped make the save for Private Party on tonight's Dynamite against the Inner Circle.

Looks like Dustin Rhodes might be starting his own vlog soon

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/5CRhtMNbsV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 21, 2019

- A new vignette was shown for The Dark Order on tonight's AEW Dynamite. It looks like Evil Uno and Grayson are going to be something like cult leaders, which you can see in the video below. A spokesman for the group tells people to "Be like one us," and "Join us, or we will find you."

- Hikaru Shida beat Britt Baker on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Baker was number one in the latest rankings, Shida was number two before this match. Alex Marvez spoke with Shida after the bout about her big win, and getting one step closer to AEW Women's World Champion Riho.

"I won! I know she's on the top of the rankings, so I really focused on today's match, worked so hard, and I won," Shida said. "So, I think the rankings are gonna change."