Tonight's WWE Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown near Chicago ended with a huge brawl that featured WWE NXT Superstars, RAW Superstars and SmackDown Superstars.

The brawl began after Team RAW Superstars and Team SmackDown Superstars began brawling following the six-man main event, which saw King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeat Roman Reigns, Shorty G and hometown star Mustafa Ali, who took the pin from Corbin. Fans chanted for "NXT!" during the big brawl and that's when WWE Hall of Famers Triple H, "Road Dogg" BG James, and Shawn Michaels appeared with a large group of NXT Superstars, riding the classic DX jeep that was used in the infamous WCW invasion from April 1998 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Michaels, Triple H and Road Dogg then appeared live on the stage inside the Allstate Arena, leading the roster of NXT Superstars into battle. The three rosters brawled for a few minutes, in and out of the ring, until SmackDown went off the air following a Keith Lee vs. Braun Strowman showdown. The ring began to fill up with more Superstars as the show ended.

After SmackDown went off the air there was a mini-DX reunion in the ring with Michaels, Triple H, and Road Dogg. They tried to get Corbin to join the group and he fell for it, then got punched by Road Dogg, took Sweet Chin Music from Michaels, and hit with a Pedigree by Triple H. That was the end of the tapings.

