EC3 is currently out of action with a concussion.

There's no word yet on when EC3 will be back, but he suffered the concussion at the end of September, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. His last match was at the WWE Main Event tapings on September 30, when he teamed with Eric Young for a loss to Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik.

EC3 remains a member of the RAW roster but he hasn't been used much on the main roster.

WWE NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov is also injured. He missed shows this past week, including the wXw main event against Imperium's Alexander Wolfe.

It looks like Dragunov's last match was the No DQ win over Wolfe that aired on NXT UK TV earlier this month. There's no word yet on when he will be back in action, but stay tuned for updates.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

