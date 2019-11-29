- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes footage of Tommaso Ciampa with his wife Jessie and daughter Willow at the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event over the weekend. The big show saw Ciampa lead his team to a main event win in the men's WarGames match. This was the first Takeover event for Ciampa's daughter, and the happy couple talks about why this was an emotional event for their family.

- Next Thursday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature a Triple Threat with Ligero vs. Travis Banks vs. Joseph Conners. Jordan Devlin vs. A-Kid will also take place.

- EC3 took to Twitter earlier today to troll the internet, revealing that he, like millions of other people across the world, believes billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself.

There's been a lot of speculation on EC3's status and future with WWE, and he used that for the tease. He captioned the video with, "Addressing the rumor and speculation of my whereabouts."

As noted earlier today, EC3 suffered a concussion in late September and has been out of action since then. You can see his full Epstein video below: