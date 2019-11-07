ECW Originals Jerry Lynn and Francine are currently dealing with some health issues.

Lynn, who is now working as a trainer for AEW, announced on Twitter that he was forced to pull out of the weekend Starrcast IV convention due to undisclosed issues that are likely related to his lengthy career in the business. Lynn noted that he will be undergoing an MRI today, and will get the results back on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately I am unable to be there. So sorry. Please keep me in your prayers. Should have an update on Tuesday," Lynn tweeted. He continued in another tweet, "Just to follow up, getting an MRI tomorrow and I'll get the results Tuesday. Thanks to everyone for all the love and prayers!!!"

Francine noted on Twitter that she underwent her third surgery related to the same issues on Wednesday. She said she was having abdominal reconstruction and a hernia repair, and that recovery time is 8 weeks. She will resume her Etsy orders after that, but is apparently continuing to livestream and do podcasts while recovering.

She wrote in one tweet, "Hey all. I will be having my 3rd surgery on Nov 6th. Abdominal reconstruction w/ mesh & hernia repair w/ mesh. Recovery is 8 weeks.This will be the last week to place Etsy orders. Have a great weekend and please know that I appreciate all of you."

The Queen of Extreme also noted that doctors were putting in mesh this time in hopes of securing the stitches so they don't come apart like before. She wrote, "For those who have asked, I'm having a abdominal reconstruction done along with a hernia repair. They are putting mesh in to hopefully secure the stitches this time so they don't come apart like they did after the last two surgeries. Should be two months recovery."

You can see the related tweets from Lynn and Francine below:

All done with surgery. Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes. You guys are the best! The road to recovery begins now! ?? pic.twitter.com/aZu5UrU0KP — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) November 7, 2019

For those who have asked, I'm having a abdominal reconstruction done along with a hernia repair. They are putting mesh in to hopefully secure the stitches this time so they don't come apart like they did after the last two surgeries. Should be two months recovery. ?????? November 5, 2019

Hey all. I will be having my 3rd surgery on Nov 6th. Abdominal reconstruction w/ mesh & hernia repair w/ mesh. Recovery is 8 weeks.This will be the last week to place Etsy orders. Have a great weekend and please know that I appreciate all of you. https://t.co/RVRvFPzqGA — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) October 25, 2019

Unfortunately I am unable to be there. So sorry. Please keep me in your prayers. Should have an update on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/4sV45evj5q — Jerry Lynn (@itsjerrylynn) November 6, 2019

Just to follow up, getting an MRI tomorrow and I'll get the results Tuesday. — Jerry Lynn (@itsjerrylynn) November 6, 2019