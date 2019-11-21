- As noted, last night's WWE NXT episode saw The Revival return to the NXT Arena for a non-title loss to NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era. Above is exclusive post-match video of fans in the NXT Arena giving Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder a standing ovation and show of appreciation.

- The Bella Twins turn 36 years old today while former WCW star Jerry Flynn turns 60, WWE Hall of Famer Afa The Wild Samoan turns 77 and ECW Original Shane Douglas turns 55.

- As seen below, Elias took to Twitter today and made his first post since early October. The SmackDown Superstar played "A Change Is Gonna Come" on the piano and sang the song, fueling speculation on his upcoming return to the ring.

Elias is expected to be back in the ring any time now. He had been out of action with an ankle injury, and it was originally reported that he was expected back in late October or early November.