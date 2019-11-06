AEW has announced a Women's World Title match for Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view.

AEW Women's World Champion Riho will defend her title against Emi Sakura.

Full Gear takes place on Saturday from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Below is the updated card:

AEW World Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Chris Jericho (c)

Three judges will be available as a tiebreaker if match goes beyond 60 minute time limit.

AEW Women's World Title Match

Emi Sakura vs. Riho (c)

Unsanctioned Lights Out Match

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

PAC vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Santana and Ortiz vs. The Young Bucks

The Buy In Pre-show

Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley