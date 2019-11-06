AEW has announced a Women's World Title match for Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view.
AEW Women's World Champion Riho will defend her title against Emi Sakura.
Full Gear takes place on Saturday from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Below is the updated card:
AEW World Title Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Chris Jericho (c)
Three judges will be available as a tiebreaker if match goes beyond 60 minute time limit.
AEW Women's World Title Match
Emi Sakura vs. Riho (c)
Unsanctioned Lights Out Match
Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
PAC vs. "Hangman" Adam Page
Santana and Ortiz vs. The Young Bucks
The Buy In Pre-show
Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley