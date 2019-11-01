It's been a couple of weeks since Eric Bischoff was fired and replaced by Bruce Prichard as the Executive Director of SmackDown. Bischoff's stint was short-lived as he was just hired in June and he was asked on After 83 Weeks if Vince McMahon personally delivered the news to him.

"Yes, I did have a very good conversation with Vince McMahon," replied Bischoff who then revealed why he only planned on working at WWE for a few years."

Bischoff stated that he wasn't expecting his time in WWE to last long. He noted that he was planning to only work at WWE for a few years.

"My wife and I have a beautiful home in Wyoming. We want to travel. There's a lot of things that we still want to be able to do, and working eighty hours a week at WWE would put a little bit of a dent in those plans."

There were reports that Bischoff wasn't fully invested in his role and didn't know the WWE product as well as he should have. This also marks the third company that Bischoff has had a messy departure from following WCW and TNA/Impact.

Bischoff has been in the wrestling industry for 30 years now and is in his mid-60s. With his age and his comment that there are things outside of wrestling he still wants to do, one would assume that he would perhaps move on from wrestling altogether.

But he stated otherwise when asked if he still wants to be involved in the wrestling industry.

"Of course. You know, I always will. Thats what I've done for the largest part of my adult life, and I still have a passion for it," said Bischoff. "I think this latest experiment probably proved to me more than anything that it has to be the right opportunity. Not just right for whoever I would work with, but right for me as well."