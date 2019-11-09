Eric Bischoff took part in a media scrum at Starrcast IV in Baltimore, Maryland this weekend and spoke about WWE firing him, not fitting into the corporate environment and more.

Wrestling Inc. asked Bischoff about the reports of him working with FOX executives during his time as the SmackDown Executive Director. Bischoff noted that while he did speak with FOX executives, but WWE did not specifically bring him in to manage the process of SmackDown heading over to FOX.

"I don't know who said that," Bischoff began. "There were a lot of things written, so much of what you read in the dirtsheets at the time when I came into WWE, and subsequently, after getting into WWE. It's just like nuclear horses---, so far off base.

"Nobody articulated that I was brought in to help manage the process with FOX. If that was true, somebody forgot to tell me."

Back in June, Bischoff was announced as the new SmackDown Executive Director where he would report directly to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The position didn't last long for Bischoff as he was replaced by Bruce Prichard in mid-October.

Bischoff was asked about his time there and he nothing but good things to say about WWE.

"I feel great about it," Bischoff responded. "It was a great opportunity and I'm grateful for the opportunity when it came my way, and I'm grateful for it to this day. It didn't work out, but in life that happens sometimes, whether it's relationships or business relationships. It didn't work out, but there's no hard feelings. I had a great talk with Vince [McMahon] about a week and a half ago, everything's cool.

"Look, there's so many great people that are working there. So many talented that are working that, it's a great company, and it was a bad fit. Sometimes the media expects the dirt, and expects me to 'shoot' on WWE. I'm gonna shoot on WWE, they're a great company. I was grateful to be there for a short period of time and I'm rooting for their success."

When asked what the sticking point between the two sides was, Bischoff said just the way he worked wasn't the same way WWE wanted to do things.

"One of the things I learned is you not to be really, really passionate about making a commitment that big, and it was a big job," Bischoff admitted. "To be honest about it I think that my personality and the way I approach things creatively and the way I approach business didn't fit their formula and I think that's going to be one thing that I'll be a little more careful about moving forward, to make sure the opportunity and personalities kind of match a little bit better than they did.

"That was no fault of theirs, they were very honest and very open about the opportunity when I took it. I thought it was going to be a great opportunity, and it just wasn't."

