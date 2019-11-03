- Above is a look back at WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors retaining their titles against Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox on NXT.

- As noted, Triple H sent a custom WWE Title to the Washington Nationals for winning this year's World Series against the Houston Astros. Today, the Nationals had their World Series Parade and pitcher Max Scherzer held the title up while standing on a moving bus.

A back-and-forth #WorldSeries that crowned new @mlb Champions for their very first time. Congratulations to the Washington @nationals on your historic win. Time to bring the celebration to DC! #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/yR5zSPj9BC — Triple H (@TripleH) October 31, 2019

- Season three of Southpaw Regional Wrestling could be making a return after Fandango teased it on his Instagram. Showing a photo with him and John Cena, Fandango wrote, "Stay tuned... #SouthpawRegionalWrestling #2020 @johncena"