WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray is the final member of Team Baszler at the upcoming NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event.

This week's NXT episode saw Io Shirai defeat Mia Yim in a Ladder Match to earn the WarGames order of entry advantage for Team Baszler. Shirai won that match with an assist from Ray.

NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" takes place on Saturday, November 23 from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, during WWE Survivor Series weekend. Below is the updated card:

WarGames

The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole (Captain), NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Captain), Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, TBA

WarGames

Rhea Ripley (Captain), Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler (Captain), Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray

Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle