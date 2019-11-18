Popular WWE superstar, Finn Balor, has been making waves amongst pro wrestling fans since returning to the NXT brand and suddenly turning heel late last month. Finn appeared on WWE's After The Bell podcast to shed some light on what lead to the conversation with Triple H about going back to the black and yellow brand.

"It came to be a couple of months ago. Things weren't going kind of as smoothly - well, I don't want to say 'as smoothly'. I just wasn't happy where I was at on RAW and SmackDown; I had a conversation with Hunter, we pinged some ideas back and forth, I took a little time off and came back in NXT. It's all been awesome since," Finn explained.

Even if things weren't always smooth sailing on WWE's main roster, Finn is grateful that he now has years of experience performing in their particular style of show. Finn recalled when he returned from the shoulder injury that forced him to relinquish his Universal Championship, noting that he was still learning WWE's method of doing things that entire time.

"I wouldn't change anything because I learned so much. It's almost like a growing process; you have to go through those growing pains to get to where I am now," Finn said. "And everyone's been through those times in their career, and everybody's been through s--tty times in their lives. And I don't want to say it was a s--tty time but it was a time that looking back now, I learned more than anything on those three years on RAW and SmackDown. So, I wouldn't necessarily change anything but I learned a lot from it and I can take that forward. I've still got another, I believe, like eight years left in me. Not a lot of people have been fortunate enough to have done what I've done so fast.

"And people always think, 'Hey, this guy has been around here forever.' I was like a year on the main roster and had like four matches because I had gotten hurt," Finn added. "So, I come back and I'm still learning to hit times, do segments, understand what break spots are on live TV, and it's my fourth match. But people are like, 'This guy's established, this guy's been around.' It was my fourth match; so even though I was considered the first Universal Champion and all this stuff, beat Roman Reigns on my first night on RAW. I came in so hot that people didn't realize I was still green, I was still green as hell."

Finn believes that the matches in WWE and their emphasis on live television makes it unique from any other promotion around the world. Finn is proud of what he has accomplished after nearly two decades dedicated to becoming the most well-rounded performer he can be.

"I was still learning, still trying to figure out the way of the land, figure out what works in the WWE style because the WWE style is totally different from anything. It's different from NXT, it's different from Japan, it's different from Mexico, it's different from Europe," Finn said. "I'm trying to figure that out as I'm going on live TV as the world's watching, and critiquing, and talking. It put me in a place - obviously, it's a difficult process but it's put me in a place now where I feel like I have an advantage over everyone. Because I've done the British indies, I've done Mexico, I've done Japan, I've done NXT, I've done WWE and WrestleManias, and Royal Rumbles, and all of that. Trust me, I know what I've done in this business, and I know what I've achieved, and I've achieved more than most people can ever imagine but it's time now to restart as Finn in NXT. It's time to re-assess everything, take stock of everything that I've done for the last nineteen, twenty years, put it all together, put it into something I believe in and invested in, and put it out there as creatively as I can."

Finn is enticed by the idea of an official reuniting of The Bullet Club in WWE, however, he's concerned that fans may not be given the Bullet Club they know and remember. Instead of tainting the group they created before, Finn is more interested in creating new moments to keep his legacy alive.

"Everyone talks about the 'Bullet Club reunion' but off-camera, we're still boys. So whether it happens on screen or not? I don't know," Finn admitted. "It's one of those things where it almost, nearly happens and then doesn't. Is that cooler? Or will it be the case where if we give it to them, its, 'Uh, that was it? I was hoping it was going to be cooler than that.' And we keep talking about this five years I've been in WWE - that Bullet Club stuff, for me, is six or seven years ago. So, trying to go back in time that far for me is - I'd rather come up with something new, create something new, create something fresh that people can talk about that can leave another legacy and another chapter of my career. Hopefully that's what we can do at NXT."

width="100%">

You can listen to the full interview above.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit After The Bell with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.