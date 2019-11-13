The Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota is advertising the first-ever Women's TLC Tag Team match for the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 15.

The arena currently has Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Kairi Sane and Asuka advertised for the pay-per-view, with the tag titles on the line.

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin in a TLC Match is also advertised, plus Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana, in a singles match.

Stay tuned for updates on the WWE TLC pay-per-view.