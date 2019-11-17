Lucha Libre AAA wrestler Flamita has signed a one year contract with Ring of Honor, according to Lucha Blog.

Flamita is expected to start on December 13 during Final Battle.

In October during ROH's Honor United UK tour, Flamita took Bandido's place after Bandido suffered a knee injury.

Flamita has also wrestled in Dragon Gate, Progress Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and The Crash.

