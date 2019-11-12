Recently, Nate Diaz ended his three-year hiatus from the UFC and fought both Anthony Pettis and Jorge Masvidal. For his brother, Nick, the time away from the Octagon has been even longer.

Nick Diaz last fought at UFC 183 in 2015 when he met former champion Anderson Silva. The fighter received a suspension for testing positive for marijuana, but it was cut from five years to 18 months.

"It's not up to me," Diaz said in an interview with Ariel Helwani (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "I'm like, 'Do you want some? Because you can get it.' I mean, I go in and show someone their life. It's up to them whether they want to deal with it.

"It's on you Dana (White). It's on you UFC. It's on them. It's on your hands now."

Diaz made a claim to face Masvidal, who won the "BMF" title with a stoppage victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244. The elder Diaz also took issue with comments made by Masvidal following the bout.

"You want to talk about baptizing my younger brother? That's on you," Diaz said. "I never had nothing disrespectful to say. But you don't talk about baptizing my younger brother. You don't talk like that to nobody."