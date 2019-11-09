Former NFL standout Greg Hardy stepped in on short notice and went three rounds with former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov. In the end, Volkov was awarded a decision victory at UFC Fight Night 163 Saturday from Russia.

Hardy replaced former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos, who pulled out due to a bacterial infection. The bout served as the co-main event.

In the headline fight, Zabit Magomedsharipov downed Calvin Kattar via decision. The win was the 14th in a row for Magomedsharipov, who is a perfect 6-0 with the UFC.

The card took place from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, airing live on ESPN+. Other main card winners included Danny Roberts, who scored a knockout, Ed Herman, Anthony Rocco Martin and Shamil Gamzatov.

Complete results are below:

* Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Alexander Volkov def. Greg Hardy via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Danny Roberts def. Zelim Imadaev via KO (strike) at 4:54 of Round 2

* Ed Herman def. Khadis Ibragimov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Anthony Rocco Martin def. Ramazan Emeev via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Shamil Gamzatov def. Klidson Abreu via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Magomed Ankalaev def. Dalcha Lungiambula via KO (strike) at :29 of Round 3

* Rustam Khabilov def. Sergey Khandozhko via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Karl Roberson def. Roman Kopylov via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:01 of Round 3

* David Zawada def. Abubakar Nurmagomedov via submission (triangle choke) at 2:50 of Round 1

* Roosevelt Roberts def. Alexander Yakovlev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Pannie Kianzad def. Jessica-Rose Clark via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Davey Grant def. Grigoril Popov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)