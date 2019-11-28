- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes footage of Pete Dunne in Chicago for Survivor Series Weekend. Dunne won the Triple Threat over Damian Priest and Killian Dain at NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" on Saturday night, and then took a loss to NXT Champion Adam Cole the next night at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. The video also features NXT General Manager William Regal.

- WWE RAW Superstar Erick Rowan turns 38 years old today while former WWE Superstar Summer Rae turns 36 and former WWE Tag Team Champion Rob Conway turns 47. Also, today would have been the 81st birthday of WWE Hall of Famer "The Big Cat" Ernie Ladd, the 71st birthday of Smith Hart and the 70th birthday of former WCW announcer Lee Marshall.

- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to WWE fans.

"Thankful for each and every member of the #WWE Universe. From our WWE family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving," Vince wrote.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon also chimed in. She wrote, " I am so grateful for all the love in my life! #HappyThanksgiving to everyone who is celebrating!"

