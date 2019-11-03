Hiromu Takahashi appeared at last night's NJPW Power Struggle to challenge IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 14. Takahashi has been away from the ring for the past 16 months after breaking his neck in a match against Dragon Lee at the G1 Special in San Francisco.

At today's event, Takahashi came to ringside a did a number of bumps, including sending himself into the barricade. He thanked the fans and mocked the idea of him toning down his in-ring style. In English, Takahashi challenged Ospreay to a match, they had a face off and the hugged.

Below are the updated Wrestle Kingdom 14 cards:

January 4

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kota Ibushi (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

January 5

* Chris Jericho vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Jushin Liger's Retirement Match