Hiromu Takahashi appeared at last night's NJPW Power Struggle to challenge IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 14. Takahashi has been away from the ring for the past 16 months after breaking his neck in a match against Dragon Lee at the G1 Special in San Francisco.
At today's event, Takahashi came to ringside a did a number of bumps, including sending himself into the barricade. He thanked the fans and mocked the idea of him toning down his in-ring style. In English, Takahashi challenged Ospreay to a match, they had a face off and the hugged.
Below are the updated Wrestle Kingdom 14 cards:
January 4
* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kota Ibushi (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)
* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)
January 5
* Chris Jericho vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Jushin Liger's Retirement Match
