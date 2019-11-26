The WWE travel situation from Saudi Arabia still hasn't been ironed out and there is still much speculation about what actually happened. Hugo Savinovich, who is a former WWE commentator, has claimed to know more about the situation than most from inside information.

Savinovich talked about being at the middle of this Saudi travel mess when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I don't like to be the center [of attention]," Savinovich said. "I like to bring good reporting. I am totally neutral and love this business. I don't have anything against any company and I bless the McMahon family as they were my family for many years. But we don't belong to AAA, WWE or any company and we're gonna call it as it is," Savinovich said before adding that what he said turned out to be huge to the point the Young Bucks mentioned it on social media.

"I'm glad nothing bad happened but we are talking about millions of dollars. Who knows if Saudi Arabia or somebody with that kind of money or need for programming – and Vince having so much to offer… This situation got very delicate and I had the scoop before it was happening."

Savinovich said he shared a flight with Taya, Konnan and Rey Mysterio recently and heard a lot of things he can't say and he isn't adding fuel to the fire simply for "likes."

"I don't like to be the center. I like to contribute to make fans passionate about wrestling," stated Savinovich.

Much of Savinovich's version of the story was picked up by the media. Some might think that Savinovich made things even more complicated by going public and he explained his motivation for doing so.

"I wanted to make sure this doesn't happen again. You can't keep things like this secret and I understand it was very delicate. But I believe this will help to ensure thinks like that won't happen again," said Savinovich.

Vince McMahon addressed Savinovich's version of the story during a talent meeting and denied the claims, going into detail about what went wrong with the flight. Savinovich was then asked if his opinion has changed regarding any of the facts.

"It is so delicate because there are so many people who can be affected. I haven't changed my story and I didn't do that to profit. When you see a Twitter posting by a wrestler's wife, you make your judgment on the story. Then you see the parody by the Young Bucks – it's a very delicate situation," stated Savinovich.

"I'm not afraid of WWE, AEW or AAA. I love to do things the right way which is why I decided not to comment on it anymore because there's so many people that could suffer. I know even more and I had a conversation with Rey Mysterio… I hear things and they talk to me from their heart and I will never say those things as it could affect them financially or their family. I have strictly a professional and I do this to get people to love wrestling...

"I am going to do it the right way and I am not going to let anyone control me."

Hugo's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. In the full interview Hugo discusses his upcoming tribute show in Puerto Rico for Bret Hart, his memories of being ringside for the Montreal Screwjob, breaking the Saudi - WWE travel story, if his opinion has changed on any of the facts, Cain Velasquez's leap to pro wrestling, why wrestlers always target the Spanish announce table and more.

