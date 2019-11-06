WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is set to undergo surgery next week.

Hogan, who has been seen using one crutch to get around as of late, revealed to Sports Illustrated that he will be undergoing another back surgery next Tuesday.

"I'm going in for another back surgery next Tuesday," Hogan said. "They're going to fuse six levels together, so we'll see how I feel after that."

Hogan, who spoke with SI to promote tonight's appearance on ABC's The Goldbergs, said the love and loyalty from fans has blown him away.

"People have stuck by me, even when I made mistakes," he said. "Their love and loyalty have blown me away. The memory of wrestling still connects me to people. Hopefully it's a memory that will live forever."

The Hulkster, who just turned 66 in August, still wants one last match in WWE and has previously talked about possibly having that match at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa.