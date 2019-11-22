Despite undergoing back surgery on November 12, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is still hoping for one last WWE match at WrestleMania 36.

As seen in the video above, The Hulkster spoke with a YouTube channel based in Saudi Arabia while WWE was in the Kingdom last month for the Crown Jewel event. Hogan was asked about an in-ring return, and if he will be ready for a comeback one day.

"Yeah, I've been talking to Vince McMahon," Hogan said of a possible return. "History is very important to me. I've had a very long career, and part of my career was with a very, very small company and a very gracious lady named Dixie Carter at TNA. I actually had my last match there. That's hard for me to live with. I want my last match to be in the WWE.

"So, I've been pushing and negotiating very hard and I'm getting very, very healthy again. I'm in good shape. I'm a little bit under 300 pounds, maybe 295 pounds, and I'm getting ready. I'm going to have one little teeny surgery on my back, it'll take me a couple of months to recover, but I've got my eyes focused on WrestleMania."

Hogan was also asked who he would like to go up against if he could have one more match.

"The one I'd love to get in the ring with, if I only had one person? It would be Vince McMahon. I'm very sick of his stuff, too," The Hulkster said.

Hogan's last TNA TV match was at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 16, 2011. He lost to WWE Hall of Famer Sting in a match that saw Dixie regain storyline control of the company if The Stinger won. Hogan then teamed with Sting and James Storm for six-man wins over Bobby Roode and two more WWE Hall of Famers, Bubba Ray Dudley and Kurt Angle, at the TNA UK live events on January 26, 2012 and January 27, 2012.

As noted last week, Hogan underwent the back surgery that he mentioned in the video above. He told Sports Illustrated that doctors would be "fusing six levels together" during the operation. Hogan has been talking about a possible WrestleMania 36 match for several months now. WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5, 2020 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, a city where Hogan has roots to.

For those who missed it, Hogan tweeted the following photo of hardware that was removed from his back during the operation: