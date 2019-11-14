- As noted, Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor is now official for WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" after Balor attacked Riddle and left him laying once again on this week's NXT episode. Above is video from a commercial break, where Riddle told Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic that he is passing on the men's WarGames match to take the singles match with Balor. There's no word yet on who will be the final member of Team Ciampa for the WarGames match against The Undisputed Era.

Below is video of Riddle sending a warning to Balor while speaking to Jon Quasto in a post-show interview.

"You know, since I've gotten here, every time I get an edge, an advantage, somebody always has to stick their head in, stick their nose in, and almost put me down," Riddle said. "And tonight, Finn Balor did it, last week he did it, and you know what? I'm tired of it. If I get my shot at Takeover, I'm gonna make him pay. I'm tired of this. I'm tired of guys like Finn thinking they can make an example of somebody like me, and make another name for themselves. It's not gonna happen then, it's not gonna happen now. It's over, bro. I'll see you at Takeover."

- WWE and 2K have announced the following details for Season 6 of the popular WWE SuperCard mobile game:

2K announces details for WWE SuperCard Season 6 Season 6 of WWE SuperCard is underway, bringing new features to the card-battling mobile game. 2K and Cat Daddy Games have begun to reveal full details for Season 6, which promises new and exciting changes for the WWE Universe. More than 250 new cards have been added to the games across three new tiers: Primal, Vanguard and Nightmare, with an all-new leveling system for Season 6 cards. There's also an all-new Performance Center feature to help players train their cards up faster. That's just the start of what's to come in Season 6 of SuperCard. Check out the full lineup of launch features below, and keep an eye out for more in the coming weeks, including the debut of a December to Remember theme and a new team event type. CARD UPDATES AND FEATURES * Cards under Beast have been rotated to Legacy. Beast will become the lowest card available on the Draft Board.

* 250-plus new cards will be available at launch across three new tiers.

* S6 cards feature only one Matches Played stat and don't have slots for Enhancements and Tokens.

* S6 cards feature a new leveling system; singles go to 100, Pros to 105.

* You can fortify S6 Pros with duplicates, giving them increased strength through extra levels. TEAM UPDATES * The team cap has been raised to 20.

* A new opt-in TBG system allows for teams to break into smaller groups and play two.

* TBGs simultaneously.

* Stats now include event averages and leaderboards.

* Search optimization to help players find their best fit, faster.

* Stronger notifications system THE PERFORMANCE CENTER * Location to earn XP or Matches Played passively.

* One free chamber for Matches Played. Card XP's chamber requires purchases.

* Like with the Fusion Chamber, you can also purchase to speed up training.

* Cards in the PC can still be used in play.

* The PC stays up to date as you play -- time is removed from timers when you earn Matches or XP.

* You can train any card in the PC. WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.

- Next Thursday's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature Ilja Dragunov vs. Alexander Wolfe, plus the NXT UK TV debut of Ridge Holland, who was formerly known as English rugby star Luke Menzies.

Dragunov, who has been scouted by Wolfe for Imperium as of late, took to Twitter and commented on next week's match.

He wrote, "Lets quit the talking and let violance decide the future. #UNBESIEGBAR #NXTUK"

You can see his tweet below: