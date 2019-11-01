- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive: Doug Gilbert, Brian Christopher, & Jerry "The King" Lawler vs. Rock 'N Roll Express & Terry Funk from Big Time Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Ring of Honor's next shows are The Experience on November 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Unauthorized on November 3 in Columbus, Ohio. Blow are the current lineups:

The Experience

* Villain Enterprises (c) vs. Team Picked By ROH Fans (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Dragon Lee vs. PJ Black, Jeff Cobb, Eli Isom, or Kenny King (Voted on by the fans)

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Mark Haskins (Stipulation voted by the fans)

* Tracy Williams vs. Flip Gordon (Stipulation voted by the fans)

* RUSH and Jay Lethal or Dalton Castle vs. Matt Taven and Jay Lethal or Dalton Castle (Fans pick partners)

Unauthorized

* "El Lethal" and "Jeff Cobbo" vs. Delirious and Mini-Delirious (Losers Must Unmask)

* The Bouncers and Cheeseburger vs. Dalton Castle, Kenny King, and Flip Gordon

* Dan Maff vs. PCO

* RUSH and Dragon Lee vs. Lifeblood

* Josh Woods (with Silas Young) vs. Mark Briscoe (with Jay Briscoe) - (If partner kicks out, take a shot)

* Shane Taylor and a mystery partner vs. Marty Scurll and Brody King

* Sumie Sakai and Jenny Rose vs. Mandy Leon and Angelina Love

- Impact Wrestling announced Impact World Champion Sami Callihan will face Ken Shamrock on November 7 at the upcoming Impact TV tapings at the Melrose Ballroom in New York. The tweet didn't indicate if the title is on the line or not.