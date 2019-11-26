Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.

TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AXSTV/@fightnet/@Twitch!



The hottest territory around delivers another stacked card!



Loser Leaves Town for the International Commonwealth Television Title!



Blindfold Match



Body Slam Challenge



and more!



Set a series recording: https://t.co/bWL94eZVRo pic.twitter.com/hUa7lkFRYY — IPWF (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 26, 2019



Tonight, we're going back to 1983, where Sally Ride is the first woman in space, Microsoft is released, D.A.R.E. launches, "Billie Jean" is released and McDonalds comes out with the McNuggets. During those cultural events, a promotion called Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation (IPWF) debuted. Their hair is big and the gimmicks are over the top. Witness wrestling's most exciting promotion of all time! Get your hairspray and sunglasses ready, because this show is going to be tubular!



Our live coverage will begin shortly. Stay tuned!

