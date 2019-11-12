Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel online at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.

To view last week's recap, click here

Josh Mathews and Don Callis welcome fans to another edition to Impact Wrestling! The show begins with Ace Austin heading down to the commentary booth to watch the six-way match that is up next).

The first match of the night is announced!

Trey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Aiden Prince vs. Brent Banks vs. Willie Mack vs. Petey Williams (In A No. 1 Contenders Match For the X-Division Championship)

Raju throws Prince over the top rope. Trey with a hurricanrana on Banks. Banks counters with an arm drag. Trey with a dive to the outside. Banks goes for a dropkick and lands it perfectly on Williams. Williams trips Banks into the rope and hits a 6-1-9. Williams plants a hurricanrana on Trey from the outside. Mack chops Raju. Mack is back in the ring. He slams Prince down. Mack with a flip over the top rope, lands on four of his opponents on the outside. Prince with a crossbody on Banks. Banks takes out everyone on the outside. Prince rolls Trey back in the ring and puts him in the corner. Banks makes his way back in too. Trey off the top rope with the double knee takedown on Banks. Banks lands the Northern Lights and Trey rolls out in time before the count. Williams with a leg sweep on Raju. Williams with a kick to the midsection. Raju goes for the schoolboy, Williams kicks out. Williams locks Raju up in the sharpshooter. Raju climbs over to the bottom rope and gets a rope break. Banks with a reverse rana on Mack. Trey with a kick to Prince as he was climbing up the ropes. Prince climbs up again and lands a 450 splash. Williams with a Canadian Destroyer. Trey rolls Williams up and picks up the win! He becomes the No. 1 contender for the X-Division Championship!

Winner: Trey

Next week, it will be a five-person elimination gauntlet match to determine the No. 1 Contender for the Impact World Championship!

Backstage: Rich Swann will challenge Sami Callihan on December 7 at No Surrender for the Impact World Championship (which will be available on Impact Plus). He states that winning the Impact World Championship would mean the world to him. Throughout his career, he has been picked on for his size. No one thought he would ever be in the heavyweight division, and on Dec. 7, he wants to prove them wrong. He plans to party all night long when he wins!

"I'm going to do what exactly what people thought I could never do, and that is become IMPACT World Champion." @GottaGetSwann is coming for @TheSamiCallihan's title. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/PKFIBcR7hz — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 13, 2019

Backstage: Michael Elgin knows that he is going to win the gauntlet match next week and get an opportunity at the Impact World Championship. He tells Callihan to cherish the time that he is champion because that will change once he wins next week.

Nobody is going to stop @MichaelElgin25 from becoming the number one contender next week. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/R37fXxW28x — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 13, 2019

Up next, a singles Knockouts match is underway!

Madison Rayne (w/Kiera Hogan) vs. Alexia Nicole

Nicole begins the match with a waist lock takedown on Rayne. Rayne gets up. Rayne with a few midsection kicks. She goes for the cover and Nicole kicks out at 2. Nicole fights back with a forearm hit. Rayne counters with a headlock. The fans start to clap to help Nicole break out of the hold. She does. Both women exchange forearms in the middle of the ring. Nicole follows it up with a running kick drop, then a backstabber. Nicole covers and Rayne kicks out at 2. Rayne steps out of the ring and starts walking up the ramp. Nicole drags her back into the ring. Rayne with a neckbreaker and a step-up enziguri. She ends the match with a Cross Rayne. Goes for the cover and picks up the win!

Winner: Madison Rayne

In the men's locker room: Johnny Swinger tells Aiden Prince that he took a dump in Williams' bag. Prince tells him that isn't Williams' bag. In walks Ken Shamrock. Swinger mistakenly took a dump in Shamrock's bag.

Johnny Swinger just took a dump in @ShamrockKen.



Pretty sure he's going to die now. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/7VJTOxREd5 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 13, 2019

In the hot tub: Rob Van Dam and his girlfriend Katie Forbes are having a good time. Van Dam announces that he and Forbes will be back on Impact next week!

When you're the Whole F'N Show like @TherealRVD, you have a lot of important responsibilities.



That is abundantly clear in his latest update from vacation... #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheKatieForbes pic.twitter.com/IMxEXIko4g — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 13, 2019

And now, "The Golden Draw" Jake Crist makes his way to the ring for his match!

Jake Crist vs. Daga

Crist sends Daga to the ropes. Daga comes right back with a clothesline. Daga and Crist go back and forth with several kicks and other movements. Daga ends it with a hurricanrana. Daga off the top rope flies through the air with a flip dive to Crist on the outside. Crist with a leg screw press. On the outside now, Daga lands a Spanish Fly. The match will continue after the break.

Back from the break, Crist goes for the cover and Daga kicks out. Crist with a side headlock and then a big chop. Daga fires back with his own chest chop. Crist locks in a high bridge submission. Daga fights back with several elbows. Daga with back-to-back clotheslines. Daga sends Crist into the ropes and lands a DDT. Daga with the cover, Crist kicks out at 2. Daga at the opposite turnbuckle runs towards Crist and gets kicked right in the face. Daga with a dragon suplex, followed by a German Suplex. Goes for the cover and Crist kicks out again. Crist lands four kicks, goes for the cover, Daga kicks out. Crist climbs up to the top rope, Daga catches him. Both men exchange forearms. Daga with a hurricanrana off the top rope. Daga then goes for the butterfly piledriver. He goes for the cover and picks up the victory!

Winner: Daga

A video recap from last Tuesday's match between Joey Ryan and Shamrock is shown.

Backstage: The North are interviewed before their big title match defense against Naomichi Marufuji and Eddie Edwards. Ethan Page knows that they will retain their titles. Gabby asks what would happen if they don't win? Page says right after that this interview is over and leaves.

And now, a tag team match up!

oVe (Sami Callihan & Madman Fulton) vs. Rich Swann & Tessa Blanchard

Fulton swings Blanchard around. Swann attacks Fulton. Swann with a Phoenix Splash on the outside towards Fulton. Blanchard and Callihan duke it out in the middle of the ring with several forearm exchanges. Callihan with a strong brainbuster. He grabs Blanchard by her hair and yells at her. She fights back and tags in Swann. Swann with a clothesline and hurricanrana. Fulton comes into the ring. He helps Callihan plant a reverse double suplex on Swann. Callihan puts Swann in a side headlock. Swann slowly gets up and breaks out of the hold. Callihan goes over and tags in Fulton. Fulton slides with a running backdrop on Swann. Fulton picks Swann up and puts him in a bear hug. Fulton breaks it up with a backdrop. The fans in the audience start to chant "We want Tessa." Callihan is tagged back in and puts Swann in another side headlock. The referee checks on Swann. He refuses to tap. Swann makes his way over and tags in Blanchard. Blanchard is fast and furious with her attacks, until Callihan low blows her. She turns it around by climbing up to the top rope for a Magnum. Fulton and Callihan break her attempt. Callihan with the takedown. Goes for the cover and Swann makes it back into the ring in time to break the pin. Swann with a DDT on Callihan. Callihan runs to the corner and is met with Swann's boot. Swann with a backhand springboard. Goes for the cover and Callihan kicks out. Callihan puts his thumbs into Swann's eyes. After, he takes his title and hits Swann with it. Callihan goes for the cover and wins the match!

Winners: Sami Callihan & Madman Fulton

Post-Match: Blanchard continues the attack on Callihan. Callihan takes his title and hits her with it too. Brian Cage makes his way down to the ring and cleans house.

Backstage: Gabby asks Cage after his vicious attack, what is next for him? He says that he wants to enter the elimination gauntlet match next week and have a rematch against Callihan for the title.

After, the Impact Plus Moment of the Week is shown. It's the X-Division Championship match from Homecoming (Jan. 2019)

After the Impact Plus Moment, Swinger brings in more people to tell them how proud he is for taking a dump in Shamrock's luggage.

Johnny Swinger is old school https://t.co/13zw5RRYRm — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) November 13, 2019

Also backstage, Taya Valkyrie and John E. Bravo are having a discussion. Jordynne Grace sees them both and confronts Valkyrie about a title opportunity. As their conversation continues, they both agree to have a match, but it will be a handicap match. Next week, it will be Grace vs. Valkyrie and Bravo!

At the tennis courts: Moose believes he is in the league of former athletes like Michael Jordan. After he brags about that, he announces that he will win the gauntlet match next week. He introduces a local tennis player who he is about to face. Moose hits the ball and his opponent states that he is a natural. With that being said, he reiterates that he is a legend and he knows he'll come out on top next week.

Roger Federer, Steffi Graf, Pete Sampras, Serena Williams, Björn Borg - @TheMooseNation.



Moose now joins the ranks of the world's best tennis players having instantly mastered the sport. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/JTXuc5MWLb — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 13, 2019

Back to the ring, Jessicka Havok makes her way down to the ring!

Jessicka Havok vs. Krystal Moon



Havok throws Moon like a ragdoll. She swings her into the turnbuckle. Moon moves out of the way in time. Havok runs over, grabs Moon, and plants a powerful German Suplex. Havok with several kicks. Moon fires back with several forearm exchanges. This does nothing on Havok. Krystal jumps off the top rope and is met with a chokeslam. Havok goes for the cover and Moon kicks out. Havok is mad that she kicked out. So she plants her with a piledriver. Goes for the cover and wins the match!

Winner: Jessicka Havok

After the Match: "Suzie" greets Havok and says she had a great match. She also adds that she thinks she knows her, but isn't sure. All of a sudden, a flashback is shown. Suzie looks petrified after the flashback. It looks like she is starting to remember Havok and what she did to her.

And now, the main event match!

Eddie Edwards & Naomichi Marufuji vs. The North (c) (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) for the Impact World Tag Team Championships

Edwards and Alexander begin the match. Alexander and Edwards go back and forth with arm and head locks. Alexander tags in Page. Edwards with an arm drag. Edwards sends Page to the ropes and then plants a suplex. Marufuji gets tagged in. Page with several forearm exchanges. He tags in Alexander. Alexander and Page were about to do a double suplex and Edwards breaks it up. Edwards with a suicide dive on the outside takes out Alexander. Their match will continue after the break.

Back from the break, Edwards is chest chopping Page in the corner. Alexander dives into the back of Edwards after he's tagged in. Alexander tags in Page. Page slams Edwards face-first into the turnbuckle. Alexander runs to the opposite corner and takes out Marufuji. Page goes for the cover on Edwards, he kicks out at 2. Page with a quick tag. Alexander attempts to lift Edwards up for a suplex, Edwards reverses it. Edwards crawls over and tags in Marufuji. Alexander tags in Page. Marufuji puts Page in the corner and lands a chest splitting chop. Edwards is back in the ring. He lands a hurricanrana on Page. Edwards slams Alexander with a Blue Thunder Bomb. He goes for the cover and Alexander kicks out. Alexander with several jabs. Edwards counters with a few big boot kicks. Marufuji with a superkick on Page takes him out of the ring. Edwards in the corner now. Page from the outside holds on to Edwards' leg. Alexander lands a spear on Edwards. The North work together in the ring. They takedown Edward. The first time, Edwards kicks out. They go for another a takedown. This time, it's successful. The North win and retain their titles.

Winners and Still the Impact World Tag Team Champions: The North





